2 people seriously injured after Canton house catches on fire

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Canton house fire seriously injured two people on Easter Sunday.

The Canton Fire Department says the incident occurred just off of Ricks Drive at 9:40 a.m.

According to the department, two people who were inside the home were transported to UMMC to be treated for their injuries.

The department says the house sustained about 30% of fire damage and 50% of water damage. When the department arrived at the scene, they said there was heavy smoke, but they were able to contain the fire in less than 20 minutes.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

