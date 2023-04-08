Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Tyre Nichols’ photography on display at Fourth Bluff Park

One of Tyre Nichols' photographs that showcases his passion for photography.
One of Tyre Nichols' photographs that showcases his passion for photography.(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tyre Nichols’ life continues to be honored by Memphians―his photography was featured in an exhibition held by Memphis activists on Friday.

The event marked the start of four days dedicated to Nichols’ passion for photography, hosted at Fourth Bluff Park.

The event will run from noon until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday at Fourth Bluff Park.

On Sunday, it will run from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at MARTYR’s Park.

The finale will be held on Monday― it will be a demonstration for police reform outside Memphis City Hall at 5:30 p.m.

Beth Hoffberg, one of the event organizers, says the event is meant to highlight the type of person Nichols was.

“We just want people to remember who he was and why we are fighting for justice,” said Hoffberg.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frazier was arrested on Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse - aggravated cruelty...
GRAPHIC: Investigators release details into Jones Co. unnatural intercourse case
Miss. woman accused of having sex with teens while drugs, alcohol involved
Miss. woman accused of having sex with teens while drugs, alcohol involved
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City.
Walmart employee struck, killed in parking lot while returning shopping carts, police say
No arrests have been made at this time.
13-year-old hit, killed by multiple vehicles in Jefferson Co.
George Ryan Walters is being charged with second-degree murder for the shooting death of...
Testimony at bond hearing details altercation leading to fatal shooting at Jones Co. church

Latest News

Man shot, killed at Jackson hotel; suspect still at large
One dead in Clarke County crash that involved five passengers
Jackson residents clean up trash after it was dumped in another yard early in the city's trash...
MDEQ urges city to reimplement residential waste collections, says temporary drop-off sites not adequate
Sheriff Troy Peterson says 37-year-old Charles Edward Riley Jr., who lives on Genevieve Drive,...
Gulfport man arrested for possessing child pornography, sheriff says