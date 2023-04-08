Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Suspect points gun at Jackson business owner’s head before demanding money

("Party Party" store owner)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson business owner’s store was burglarized on Friday night.

The “Party Party” store owner says the robbery happened at 8:32 p.m.

Surveillance footage captures the suspect wearing a mask and waving around what appears to be a pistol.

According to the store owner, the suspect pointed a gun at his head before demanding money. 3 On Your Side reached out to JPD to confirm the incident, but they haven’t gotten back to us.

