MS Mass Choir performs and raises funds for tornado survivors

(WLBT)
By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Mass Choir will be lifting their voices to lift the spirits of the people in Rolling Fork Saturday.

“We just want to leave them with a word that they’re not alone,” said MS Mass Choir Executive Director Jerry Mannery.

It’s not just a concert but a service they are calling Mississippi for Mississippi.

“Am I my brother’s keeper? The Mississippi Mass Choir will answer yes. We are our brothers and sisters’ keepers,” said Mannery. “When we saw the devastation and understood the magnitude of what our brothers and sisters in Rolling Fork and Silver City and others were going through, we couldn’t sit still.”

The former Malaco Gospel Music Executive Director reached out to the pastor of Mount Lula Baptist Church in Rolling Fork to offer love and encouragement.

“He said that’s exactly what we need,” said MS Mass Choir member Yolanda Clay-Moore. ”We’ve been combing through debris. They need something to uplift their spirits.”

The choir soprano said the gospel is also offering financial support.

“[We are] not just going to sing and uplift them through our spirituality but also to lend a hand. We’re also carrying gift cards to give out to those residents,” added Clay-Moore.

The Mississippi Mass Choir will distribute $25 gift cards to residents impacted by the tornado. Mississippi for Mississippi will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at the South Delta Elementary School gym.

“If you need a little hope right now,” added Mannery. “If you come to this service, I think that you’ll be able to leave there with it.”

If you would like to assist the Mississippi Mass Choir, a 501C3, with gift cards for tornado victims, go to www.mississippimasschoir.org or use the cash app MMCM88.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

