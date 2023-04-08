Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Man shot, killed at Jackson hotel; suspect still at large

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating after a man was killed on Saturday.

The shooting happened at the Relax Inn on Highway 80. According to JPD, the suspect is still at large.

If you have any information, please contact JPD at (601) 960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at (601) 355-8477.

