Mothers of Murdered Sons
M-Braves shut out by Shuckers on Opening Day

Biloxi blanks the Braves 3-0
By Patrick Johnstone
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For the first time in the 2023 season, the Mississippi Braves took the field at Trustmark Park Friday evening, hosting the Biloxi Shuckers.

Head coach Kanekoa Texeira led the M-Braves for the first time, coming up from High-A Rome the last two seasons.

The Shuckers got to Roddery Muñoz early, scoring four batters into the new campaign thanks to a sac fly from Zavier Warren. In the second, Jackson Chourio hit a one-out, bases loaded single to score two. Muñoz would settle in after those three runs, he finished with four innings pitched with just three hits allowed, but four walks and those three runs, and that was all the Shuckers would need.

Biloxi’s starter, Tobias Myers, pitched 5.2 innings, and did not allow a single hit, while striking out 11. Three relief pitchers threw the remaining 3.1 innings, allowing just three hits, and no runs.

“We’re feeling good,” Texeira said about his first game. “I was a little worried, it was my AA debut as a manager getting no-hit for six innings, so I was getting nervous. The kids got one in, and we kind of settled in a little bit towards the end, so it’s a good little pick-me-up for tomorrow.”

Despite the shut-out, the Braves only allowed three runs on defense, and Texeira was pleased to see that.

“We put on a defensive show today, our defense was great. Our pitchers filled it out, Muñoz struggled for a little bit, but he came back towards the end and started to pitch. The cold weather got us today,” he said.

The Braves and Shuckers will play two more games this weekend. On Saturday, Tanner Gordon will take the mound for the Braves, and face Brandon Knarr, first pitch is 6:05. Sunday, the two teams meet for an afternoon game at Trustmark Park at 2:05. Alan Rangel gets the ball for Mississippi, and Carlos Rodriguez pitches for Biloxi.

