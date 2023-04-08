JPS elementary students showcase their athletic skills

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Sports Paradise Fitness & Fundamentals after school program teaches Jackson Public School kids the fundamentals in basketball, track, cheer and soccer.

" It’s fun, because you meet new people,” said Timberlawn Elementary School student Robert James.

Some kids, like Kemora Newsome, who is also a Timberlawn student, didn’t know even the most basic skills before starting in the program.

“I didn’t know how to do a layup,” she said. “They showed me how to do a layup, and I can do a layup now.”

On Saturday, the students in the program showcased the skills they’ve learned in the program in front of their parents in the Tougaloo College gymnasium.

“It actually builds pride in them,” said Shona Stephens, who runs the program with her husband, Chris, who is a coach on the Tougaloo men’s basketball team. “It shows them what they can do, and shows their parents what they can do.”

The players very excited to show their parents what they can do.

“[It feels] very good,” Newsome said. “I’m glad my momma is here.”

“When you have your parents supporting you, yelling, screaming for you, that’s different, our kids need more of that,” said Murrah High School soccer coach Renauldo Millsap. “It’s a great way for the kids to grow, but also for the parents to grow and support their kids.”

In addition to the after school program introducing skills to the young athletes, it also helps build a base for the future of JPS athletics.

“By the time they get to middle school, a lot of times they don’t have any skills,” Stephens said. “Coaches at 7th grade, they have to start them from the bottom up, but this is giving them skills early, which is helping them prepare, and they learn what sports they’re really good at.”

“The demographic that we generally work with in Jackson Public Schools gets introduced to soccer really late,” Millsap said. “A lot of the kids who come through my program, and the other schools at JPS, are introduced to soccer at maybe 7th grade, sometimes 9th grade. So, it puts us behind our counterparts in the suburban areas.”

Stephens hopes to help set these athletes up for future success in an out of athletics.

“You will actually have some good chances of getting scholarships for those children when they go on for middle school to high school,” she said.

The next session of the SPF after school program will run from June 5-30, and will include flag football.

Parents who are interested in signing their children up can contact Stephens by email at sportsparadisefund@gmail.com, or by phone at 601-954-6367.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.