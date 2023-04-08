First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Finally, getting the rain out of here, just in time for Easter. A little more than 4 inches of rain has fallen since last weekend. Lagging behind the rainfall exit, will be the cloud cover, which is doing a number on our temperatures. Our normal high should be 75, but the lack of sunshine has kept us in the the low to mid 60s. But a warming trend will fall into place for us, as high pressure builds in over us. That’s spells out fair weather, for the most part, next week.

Though we are watching a low pressure system over the Gulf of Mexico near Texas and Louisiana. As it moves eastwardly, light rain chances increase. I think the higher precipitation chances will stay mainly over South Mississippi. But a few sprinkles over Central Mississippi can’t be ruled out. No strong or severe storms are expected and the rainfall models are indicating less than an inch of rain over the next seven days. We’ll have mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky conditions.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.