Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

First Alert Forecast: Rain chances are expected to continue for the morning and afternoon today, but for Easter Sunday, we are forecasting drier weather!

Rain chances continue for us on this Saturday, but we are forecasting drier conditions for our...
Rain chances continue for us on this Saturday, but we are forecasting drier conditions for our Easter Sunday!(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -

Cloud cover and rain continue today, but we are tracking warmer temperatures as we head into the workweek!

Happy Saturday morning!

Light to moderate rainfall continues this Saturday morning, with temperatures in the 50s. Highs will reach the 60s Saturday afternoon with mostly cloudy skies and one or two leftover showers.

Going into Easter.

Easter Sunday will turn out to be a nice day after low clouds and fog, with morning temperatures in the 50s. Highs will be near 70 degrees in the afternoon with partly sunny skies.

Going into next week

Our conditions continue to be unsettled, with partly sunny skies and a few showers possible from a low-pressure formation in the Gulf of Mexico. It will slowly move northward into the Alabama and Florida coastline by the end of the week. Our highs will be in the 70s, with lows in the 50s for most of next week. The average high is 75, and the average low is 51 this time of year. Sunrise is 6:40 am, and the sunset is 7:25 pm.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Cloud cover and rain continue today, but we are tracking warmer temperatures as we head into...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast

Most Read

Frazier was arrested on Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse - aggravated cruelty...
GRAPHIC: Investigators release details into Jones Co. unnatural intercourse case
Miss. woman accused of having sex with teens while drugs, alcohol involved
Miss. woman accused of having sex with teens while drugs, alcohol involved
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City.
Walmart employee struck, killed in parking lot while returning shopping carts, police say
No arrests have been made at this time.
13-year-old hit, killed by multiple vehicles in Jefferson Co.
George Ryan Walters is being charged with second-degree murder for the shooting death of...
Testimony at bond hearing details altercation leading to fatal shooting at Jones Co. church

Latest News

Cloud cover and rain continue today, but we are tracking warmer temperatures as we head into...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast:
Weekend forecast
First Alert Forecast: passing showers to continue today; turning drier by Easter Sunday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: waves of rain continue for Good Friday