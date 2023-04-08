Business owner frustrated with trash drop off at the Metrocenter

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The club owner we spoke with says this temporary dumping site is an eyesore to the city, and it’s becoming a den for rats and rodents because of trash that’s left on the grounds. People are traveling overnight and dumping their trash around the Metro Center complex. He wants it to be shut down immediately.

“They are bringing all the rats over here. This is nothing but them infesting the neighborhood with rats because they are leaving all this trash out here at night,” J.R. Durham, owner of a club inside of the Metro Center.

He is upset the city placed a temporary dumping site outside in the parking lot. All of this is after city leaders failed to come to an agreement on a legit trash contract.

“A place that’s coming back, that prospective tenants that’s going in here, they don’t want to be here. They don’t want to be living in a landfill. That’s what they turned this place into. They’ve turned the Metro Center into a landfill, a complete trash dump.”

All around the facility, dozens of trash bags and debris are scattered throughout the area.

Durham says it is because illegal dumpers come in at night, placing their trash anywhere on the site. This results in rodents and other animals to trek the area and rummage through those items.

“I reported to MDEQ. There needs to be a federal lawsuit and injunction to stop this immediately because you can’t transfer household trash,” Durham said. “This is a transfer station. It’s a violation of federal law, man.”

Durham says he’s also worried about those homes that are nearby the site.

“You got a complete neighborhood that you are trashing out again, and you got thousands of vehicles on a daily basis on the road the city won’t even maintain,” said Durham.

Right now, city leaders remain at odds over who they think the garbage contract should go to. As a result, the capital city remains without trash pickup for the foreseeable future.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.