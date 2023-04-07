Things To Know Friday, April 7

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Easter baskets and other supplies delivered to children and families in Rolling Fork

Carla Kirkland, owner of The Kirkland Group delivered the baskets putting big smiles on the faces of children who lined up to get the goodies. (The Kirkland Group)

Donations continue to pour into Rolling Fork. Thursday, the focus was on Easter and the children. Residents and students in Tunica County collected two busloads of supplies, along with four other truckloads. Tunica’s Superintendent, Dr. Margie Pulley, joined the group who dropped off everything from water to paper goods at South Delta Middle School. Carla Kirkland, the owner of The Kirkland Group, worked with principals of two schools in Rolling Fork and South Delta School Superintendent Erra Kelly to put some smiles on the faces of children with Easter Baskets filled with goodies.

2. Can MDEQ and the EPA step in to assist in Jackson’s garbage contract debate?

Can MDEQ and the EPA step in to assist in Jackson’s garbage contract debate? (WLBT)

The capital city’s latest struggles around Jackson’s garbage contract have many residents wondering if the city can handle basic services. Residents in Jackson aren’t unfamiliar with state and federal agencies stepping in to help solve issues around Jackson’s basic services. Now, they are wanting similar actions around the city’s garbage contract. In 2022, the Environmental Protection Agency took over the city’s water system, putting a federal receiver in charge of fixing the water treatment plants, pipes, billing, and more. When it comes to the city’s sewage system, the city has worked with the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality to fix collapsed lines and address other clean water act violations.

3. Sydney Russell wins Miss Mississippi USA title

The new Miss Mississippi USA is Collinsville’s Sydney Russell. (Pearl River Resort)

The new Miss Mississippi USA is Collinsville’s Sydney Russell. She won the title last weekend in the pageant held at the Pearl River Resort, competing as Miss Lauderdale County. Russell is a 23-year-old student pharmacist at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. She’s now eligible to compete in the Miss USA competition later this year in Reno. We congratulate Sydney on her achievement and wish her well on her journey. Also crowned in the ceremony was Miss Mississippi Teen USA 2023, Claire Ulmer, from Natchez, Miss. Claire is an 18-year-old senior in high school and hopes to one day be a sports broadcaster.

