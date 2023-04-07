Enter to win free pizza
Stromboli’s Italian Eatery in Starkville closes its doors(Stromboli's Italian Eatery)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A well-known eatery is closing after two decades.

Stromboli’s has been located in downtown Starkville for 21 years and is now closing its doors.

The community showed huge support for the Italian spot with lines that continued out to the street. Stromboli’s gave away free cookie dough bites with every order.

The business will still offer catering services.

The reason for the closure is unknown.

