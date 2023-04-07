Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Sheriff: Three arrested after breaking into Gulfport home, assaulting victim

Sheriff Peterson says 34-year-old Tampila Shonta Coleman (left), 19-year-old Laquerria Williams (middle) and 21-year-old Larecus Coleman (right) were arrested and charged with one felony count of aggravated assault and one felony count of burglary-home invasion.(Harrison County Sheriff's Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson announced the arrest of three people in connection to a home invasion and assault March 28.

Sheriff Peterson says 34-year-old Tampila Shonta Coleman, 21-year-old Larecus Coleman and 19-year-old Laquerria Williams were arrested and charged with one felony count of aggravated assault and one felony count of burglary-home invasion.

Deputies responded to a home on 28th Street on March 28 after reports of assault and home invasion. When deputies arrived, they learned the unknown suspects entered the house and assaulted a victim, causing severe injuries.

The victim was transported to Memorial Hospital in Gulfport before being taken to University Medical Center in New Orleans.

Upon further investigation, Tampila Coleman, Larecus Coleman and Laquerria Williams were identified through photograph lineups by the victim. Investigators then obtained warrants for the trio.

Harrison County investigators and the U.S. Marshals Service found the Colemans at their residence on Highway 49 and took them into custody. Williams was located a short time later near Memorial Hospital and taken into custody.

Tampila Coleman was booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility and charged with one count of aggravated assault, one count of burglary-home invasion and one count of directing or causing a juvenile to commit a felony.

Larecus Coleman and Laquerria Williams were booked in on one count of aggravated assault and one count of burglary-home invasion each.

Tampila Coleman is being held in lieu of a $75,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner. Larecus Coleman and Laquerria Williams are being held in lieu of a $40,000 bond set by the same judge.

