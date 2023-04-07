Enter to win free pizza
Oral arguments in state’s case against Priceline to be closed to public

Republican Attorney General Lynn Fitch discusses the importance of establishing a Task Force on State Cybersecurity during a governor's news conference, Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Oral arguments in a case that could determine whether a hotel provider owes the state an untold amount in unpaid sales taxes will not be open to the public.

On Friday, the Mississippi Supreme Court ordered arguments in the case between the state and the online booking site Priceline.com, not to be publicly broadcast and limited them only to the justices, court personnel, counsel for the parties and designated representatives of the parties.

Arguments are slated for Tuesday, April 11.

On Thursday, Attorney General Lynn Fitch and attorneys for Priceline and other online travel companies (OTCs) filed a motion to close the hearings.

According to the motion, closed hearings were needed “in order... to fully address the arguments and issues and respond to any questions by the justices with access to the full record, including any sealed portions, without constraint.”

The state filed suit against Priceline and other OTCs back in 2011, claiming the companies intentionally violated and evaded Mississippi’s sales tax law, in particular the section that makes it unlawful to fail or refuse to add or collect sales taxes on certain commercial transactions.

“Defendants are required to collect and remit the seven-percent sales tax for reach retail rental of a hotel room to consumers based upon the gross amount paid,” the state’s suit claimed. “Although defendants charge consumers the sales and other hotel taxes based on the higher retail rate... defendants do not remit any sales tax directly to the state and only a portion of the sales tax is ever paid.”

The case was filed in Hinds County Chancery Court by former state Attorney General Jim Hood.

In July 2021, Chancery Judge Denise Owens ruled in favor of the states, saying “OTCs intentionally disregarded the law and collected tax monies due, and did not remit them.”

As part of her decision, she ordered the companies to pay a state-mandated penalty for failure to pay, which was 50 percent of the total amount owed.

The order did not say how much Priceline and the other companies would have to pay.

The case was appealed that same month.

