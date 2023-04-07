Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco becomes second-winningest SEC coach of all time

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WLBT) - The Ole Miss Rebels head baseball coach has written his name into Southeastern Conference history.

Just under a year after leading the Rebels to their first-ever NCAA College World Series victory, Mike Bianco moved into second all-time for wins by an SEC head coach Tuesday night after his team beat old-time rivals Memphis on the road 7-2, claiming his 871st victory as an SEC coach.

Bianco passed his former coach and mentor Skip Bertman, who had 870 wins as the head coach of LSU.

The Rebels head coach only trails Ron Polk in wins, who amassed 1,218 wins as the head coach of Mississippi State and Georgia.

Ole Miss will return to Swayze Field this weekend as they host No. 5 Arkansas for a three-game set beginning a double-header on Friday.

