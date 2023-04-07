Mississippi Braves set for season-opener Friday night, and with a bigger paycheck for players

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - “We’re all ready to rumble man. It’s been too long of a wait for us to get going and the kids are ready to play,” first-year head coach Kanekoa Texeria said.”

The Mississippi Braves are back in business.

Friday night, the M-Braves will hit the diamond at Trustmark Park for opening weekend. But this season, they’ll have a little more change in their pockets.

“These kids are lucky man. They got this new deal. Shoot, I wish I had it when I was coming up,” Coach Tex said.

The new deal is the first collective bargaining agreement in history that will apply to minor league players. It will more than double the players’ salaries.

Last season, players in Double A ball were making around $13,800. Now, that’s going to jump to about $30,250.

After having a pin in this idea for so long, players are excited things finally fell into place.

“I think it’s a great thing,” infielder Luke Waddell said. “I mean, we’ve been hearing about it for a couple of years now. So, it’s kind of good that it’s finally agreed upon. You know, can’t complain about more money. I think it’s great for the minor leaguers. It finally came and I think everyone is pumped about it.”

For some players, this change in pay goes a long way.

“It’s great,” relief pitcher Victor Vodink said. “Honestly, it’s huge for everybody and it’s for sure going to help me and my family out a ton.”

For others, it’s a great start, but not the end goal.

“Obviously, that’s nice for us. It almost triples from the years past. That’s not really the end goal for us. The end goal is to play in the big leagues and get that pay,” infielder Cal Conley, the No. 14 ranked prospect in the Braves organization said.

However, everyone can agree that they’re just grateful this agreement was put into place. And when the first check hits the bank, it’s going to be very nice.

“Really, really cool. I just want to thank all of the people behind the scenes,” M-Braves all-time and single season home run leader Drew Lugbauer said. “All the players who kind of put their necks out at the beginning and stood up for the minor league guys and joined the players union. So, can’t say enough about those guys. It’s kinda weird right now because we haven’t see a pay check yet but when we get that first pay check, it’ll be like wow this I real.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.