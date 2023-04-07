Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Miss. woman accused of having sex with teens while drugs, alcohol involved(WCBI)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Mississippi woman was accused of having sex with teenagers for two years, while allegedly using drugs and alcohol.

Latika Davis was charged with sexual battery.

Police in Louisville, Mississippi said the alleged incidents started in 2020 and continued through 2022.

Investigator Mike Perkins said there are at least three victims, but he believed there are more.

Perkins told WCBI News that drugs and alcohol were involved in the incidents. More charges and more arrests are expected.

If you know someone who could be a victim, call Louisville police.

Bond for Davis was set at $200,000. She remains in jail.

