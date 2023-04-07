Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Jones appeals decision disqualifying her from District 64 race to MS Supreme Court

This is a generic picture of a gavel.
By Anthony Warren
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Democratic candidate recently disqualified from seeking a state House seat is appealing the decision to the Mississippi Supreme Court.

Kia Monique Jones is appealing a Hinds County Circuit Court decision disqualifying her from seeking the District 64 House seat based on state statute.

Special Appointed Judge Forrest Johnson handed down his decision on April 4 after hearing oral arguments.

Jones’ candidacy was challenged by current District 64 Rep. Shanda Yates, an independent now in her first term.

Yates said Jones did not meet residency requirements and was not a “qualified elector of the state district” in which she was running for office.

According to Johnson’s decision, Jones did not register to vote in Hinds County until February 14, 2023, using her address at 43 B Northtown Rd.

“The respondent’s failure to meet the statutory deadline to be a qualified elector of the state district disqualified her from having her name placed upon the ballot,” the judge wrote.

The court said Jones did meet residency requirements, saying that time at her previous address on Old Canton Rd., could count to the two-year minimum required to run.

Facing a similar challenge from Yates, a second Democratic candidate, Angela Grayson, withdrew from the race in March.

