Jackson Trash Crisis: Special meeting set for Monday for vote on Richard’s contract

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Members of the Jackson City Council are being asked to vote again next week on a contract to pick up customers’ trash.

A special called meeting of the council is slated for 3 p.m., Monday at Jackson City Hall.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is again asking members to vote on a six-year contract with Richard’s Disposal.

The council rejected the same proposal at a special meeting on Saturday, leaving customers without garbage pickup.

Jackson residents can drop off their trash Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of the old Dillard’s parking lot at Metrocenter Mall.

