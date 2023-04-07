Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Jackson Trash Crisis: Special meeting set for Monday for vote on Richard’s contract

Some Jackson homeowners have trash collection but may still be impacted by the garbage dispute
By Anthony Warren
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Members of the Jackson City Council are being asked to vote again next week on a contract to pick up customers’ trash.

A special called meeting of the council is slated for 3 p.m., Monday at Jackson City Hall.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is again asking members to vote on a six-year contract with Richard’s Disposal.

The council rejected the same proposal at a special meeting on Saturday, leaving customers without garbage pickup.

Jackson residents can drop off their trash Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of the old Dillard’s parking lot at Metrocenter Mall.

