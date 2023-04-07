Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
‘He is fighting’: Hattiesburg child remains hospitalized after shooting that killed father

2-year-old Tristan Barnes remains hospitalized after being wounded in a Wednesday night...
2-year-old Tristan Barnes remains hospitalized after being wounded in a Wednesday night shooting that killed his father.(The Allen Family)
By Michael Clark
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg family is pleading for answers after a Wednesday night shooting left a father dead and his 2-year-old son injured.

Terry Barnes, 29, was killed in his home on Whitney Street after Hattiesburg police said someone fired multiple rounds into the house.

“This perpetrator actually walked up to my daughter’s window and shot inside the window while his father was holding him,” said Charmeka Allen, the grandmother of the injured child.

Allen is at Children’s Hospital in Jackson with her grandson, Tristan. The child is in stable condition but is sedated as doctors monitor him for brain bleeding.

“We are holding on right now,” Allen said. “We are doing the best we can trying to be here by his side.”.

Loved ones said Barnes was shot and killed in front of his kids. He leaves three children behind.

“He loved his kids,” Allen said. “And he was a provider for his kids. For his family. His kids are going to miss him.”

While police continue to investigate, Allen wants to remind people that bullets don’t have a name.

“Young folks or old folks, I don’t know who it might be or what age they might be, but just people in general need to stop the acts of violence, especially against people’s homes and kids,” said Allen.

So far, no suspect information has been released by the Hattiesburg Police Department.

Allen said she knows someone out there knows details that could help police.

“People need to talk,” Allen said. “It ain’t no such thing as snitches get stitches.

“You rather seeing people burying their children?”

Allen said her grandson has been in and out of the hospital since birth with Hirschsprung Disease. They say he only knows how to fight and believe he will overcome this latest challenge.

“Keep us in your prayers, and like I said, anyone that is out there that knows anything, contact the Hattiesburg Police Department,” Allen said.

If you know anything that can help, you’re asked to call Hattiesburg police at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.

Loved ones have started GoFundMe Pages to raise money for funeral expenses for Terry Barnes and medical expenses for Tristan Barnes

