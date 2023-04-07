First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Showers will continue through the night and Saturday morning with temperatures in the 50s. Highs will reach the 60s Saturday afternoon with mostly cloudy skies and one or two leftover showers. Easter Sunday will turn out to be a nice day after low clouds and fog with morning temperatures in the 50s. Highs will be near 70 degrees in the afternoon with partly sunny skies. Next week looks unsettled with partly sunny skies and a few showers possible from a low-pressure formation in the gulf of Mexico. It will slowly move northward into the Alabama and Florida coastline by the end of the week. Our highs will be in the 70s with lows in the 50s for most of next week. The average high is 75 and the average low is 51 this time of year. Sunrise is 6:40am and the sunset is 7:25pm.

