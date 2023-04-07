First Alert Forecast: waves of rain continue for Good Friday

FRIDAY: Our unsettled pattern remains a focal point through the end of the work week. Good Friday looks to be soggy with another wave of rain and storms riding along the stalled boundary over the region. Another large spread in temperatures with highs in the 50s to near 60 near and north of the Big Black River; middle 60s near the Natchez Trace and 60s to near 70 to toward the south and east. Expect a brief lull in the activity, before another wave of rain pushes through Friday evening into early Saturday with lows in the 50s. Rainfall of an additional 1-2″ will be possible.

EASTER WEEKEND: The last lobe of low pressure will shift eastward through Saturday – tapering shower chances down, gradually, through the day. Expect mostly cloudy skies through the weekend with highs in the 60s to near 70, including Easter Sunday – where sunrise will be around 6:39 AM. A few sun breaks may beam through the clouds by the latter part of Sunday. Lows both days will drop into the 50s, upper 40s for some of the cool pockets.

EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will ridge down over the region by early next week, bringing brighter skies back to central and southwest Mississippi by Monday – along with cool and dry conditions. That will help to suppress a system attempting to emerge out of the Gulf of Mexico, that will sling clouds and a few showers back into the region by mid-late week. Highs will gradually climb through the 70s, eventually running toward the 80s by late week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

