Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

First Alert Forecast: waves of rain continue for Good Friday

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRIDAY: Our unsettled pattern remains a focal point through the end of the work week. Good Friday looks to be soggy with another wave of rain and storms riding along the stalled boundary over the region. Another large spread in temperatures with highs in the 50s to near 60 near and north of the Big Black River; middle 60s near the Natchez Trace and 60s to near 70 to toward the south and east. Expect a brief lull in the activity, before another wave of rain pushes through Friday evening into early Saturday with lows in the 50s. Rainfall of an additional 1-2″ will be possible.

EASTER WEEKEND: The last lobe of low pressure will shift eastward through Saturday – tapering shower chances down, gradually, through the day. Expect mostly cloudy skies through the weekend with highs in the 60s to near 70, including Easter Sunday – where sunrise will be around 6:39 AM. A few sun breaks may beam through the clouds by the latter part of Sunday. Lows both days will drop into the 50s, upper 40s for some of the cool pockets.

EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will ridge down over the region by early next week, bringing brighter skies back to central and southwest Mississippi by Monday – along with cool and dry conditions. That will help to suppress a system attempting to emerge out of the Gulf of Mexico, that will sling clouds and a few showers back into the region by mid-late week. Highs will gradually climb through the 70s, eventually running toward the 80s by late week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denise Nicole Frazier, 19, Laurel, made her first appearance Thursday afternoon in Jones County...
$25K bond set for Jones County woman charged for filming sexual acts with animal
Jackson woman finds her biological Father on Ancestry.com
Jackson woman finds her biological father on Ancestry.com
A 19-year-old Jones County woman was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with performing a...
Jones Co. female behind bars for performing sexual act with dog on social media
Man wanted after robbing Jackson bank
Man wanted after robbing Jackson bank
Juan Emilio Bellizzia, 44
Brandon man attempts to flee to Mexico after child porn found in his home

Latest News

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast:
Soggy over coming days
First Alert Forecast: periodic showers, thunderstorms to continue through late week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: rainy, stormy periods to continue late week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: periods of rain, storms continue late week