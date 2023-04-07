Enter to win free pizza
First Alert Forecast: passing showers to continue today; turning drier by Easter Sunday

By Peyton Garrison
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On and off showers will continue to pass across central Mississippi with a stalled front still draped overhead. The potential for localized flash flooding will need to be monitoring today and tonight with any heavier downpours or training showers. Otherwise, temperatures will be on the cooler side this afternoon in the 50s north and 60s south. The chance for scattered showers will remain elevated overnight with low temperatures in the 50s.

Rain chances are expected to gradually taper off on Saturday as this pesky system finally moves out. We should see drier condition by tomorrow afternoon with highs in the middle 60s. Although clouds will still hang around into Sunday, your Easter plans should be good to go! Highs for Easter Sunday will in the 60s to near 70-degrees with some sun breaks. Expect to drop to the 50s overnight heading into early next week.

Our weather looks to stay fairly quiet heading into early next week as temperatures gradually warm up close to average in the 70s. Opportunities for a few showers could return by mid to late week from a disturbance that is expected to drift northward out of the Gulf of Mexico.

