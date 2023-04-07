Enter to win free pizza
Fifth grader asks for new suit so he can go to church for Easter Sunday
By Mara McJilton
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - Most kids are looking forward to an Easter basket with some candy in it this weekend, but one boy had a different idea for an even bigger surprise.

“I told Mr. Davis I want a suit so I can go to church,” 12-year-old Jyquavion Riggins said.

So, Mr. Glenwood Davis, the guidance counselor at Chadbourn Elementary School and a group of staff members got together to make it happen.

“A couple of days [went by], he picked me up and we [went] to the place and he told me to pick out my suit and my shoes,”

A few weeks went by and Jyquavion’s custom suit was finally ready. But, the group wanted to make sure it was a special surprise for him.

They got together after lunch on Wednesday and Jyquavion had the biggest smile on his face.

“It is so much more than just teaching the academics, it’s building that relationship, building that rapport, and just letting the children know that you genuinely care about them,” Javonna Long, a teacher at CES, said.

And of course, Jyquavion’s teacher pitched in an extra surprise with a matching tie.

The group that helped with what Jyquavion calls the “best surprise ever” said this is what working in a school is all about.

“That’s why we take on these careers, is to make sure that they are great and successful,” Glenwood Davis, a guidance counselor at CES, said.

“I’d do anything for any of them if I can. I love these kids. And that’s the reason I’m here. We don’t make a whole lot of money but guess what, it’s for the kids,” Anthony Burris, head custodian at CES, said.

With his new suit, Jyquavion would probably win best dressed on Easter Sunday.

“I was happy,” Jyquavion said excitedly.

Jyquavion says he wants to be a comedian when he grows up-- so he is going to need a new suit then too, but, for now, he will be buttoned up for church this Easter weekend.

