Easter baskets and other supplies delivered to children and families in Rolling Fork

TUNICA CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Donations continue to pour into Rolling Fork. Thursday, the focus was on Easter and the children.

Carla Kirkland, owner of The Kirkland Group delivered the baskets putting big smiles on the faces of children who lined up to get the goodies. (The Kirkland Group)

Residents and students in Tunica County collected two bus loads of supplies, along with four other truck loads. Tunica’s Superintendent, Dr. Margie Pulley, joined the group who dropped off everything from water to paper goods at South Delta Middle School.

Students and leaders from Tunica County collected the donations and delivered them Thursday to Rolling Fork. (The Kirkland Group)

Carla Kirkland, owner of The Kirkland Group brought the Easter baskets and other supplies to help children and families in Rolling Fork. (The Kirkland Group)

Carla Kirkland, owner of The Kirkland Group, worked with principals of two schools in Rolling Fork and South Delta School Superintendent Erra Kelly to put some smiles on the faces of children with Easter Baskets filled with goodies.

