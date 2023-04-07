Director of Two Mississippi Museums announces retirement

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman who has been a mainstay at the Two Mississippi Museums is stepping down.

Pamela Junior has announced her retirement, and is resigning as director of the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum and Mississippi History Museum.

Junior was appointed director over the two museums in 2019, two years after being named head of the Civil Rights Museum.

Her appointment to the top position capped a long career that included time as a park ranger with the National Park Service and as manager of the Smith Robertson Museum and Cultural Center.

“Pam Junior came to MDAH with deep roots and credibility in the community, many years of experience in the museum field, and a commitment to excellence that she modeled for younger staff,” said Katie Blount, director of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History. “In our first years, Pam Junior lifted up the Two Mississippi Museums and shared them with the world.”

Highlights of Junior’s career include participating in the retirement of the 1894 Mississippi State Flag at a ceremony in 2020 and leading the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis through the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum. In 2018, she helped establish two highly attended programs at the Civil Rights Museum, including a Martin Luther King Jr. Day of programming and the MLK Night of Culture.

“Pamela is a woman who knows that she did not travel her road alone, but on the shoulders of those who came before her,” said civil rights leader Merlie Evers. “Pamela is imbued with the fortitude, wisdom and faith of her grandmother, mother, mentors and civil rights veterans.”

“Her leadership reflects her commitment to Mississippi and the honest telling of our history.”

