Mothers of Murdered Sons
Can MDEQ and the EPA step in to assist in Jackson’s garbage contract debate?

By Holly Emery
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The capital city’s latest struggles around Jackson’s garbage contract has many residents wondering if the city can handle basic services.

Residents in Jackson aren’t unfamiliar with state and federal agencies stepping in to help solve issues around Jackson’s basic services. Now, they are wanting similar actions around the city’s garbage contract.

In 2022, the Environmental Protection Agency took over the city’s water system, putting a federal receiver in charge of fixing the water treatment plants, pipes, billing and more.

When it comes to the city’s sewage system, the city has worked with the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality to fix collapsed lines and address other clean water act violations.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba doesn’t doubt the agencies could step in - but hopes the city can find a solution before that happens.

“I don’t foresee the EPA viewing this situation, in the same light that they view the water circumstance. I won’t limit them in terms of their capacity and their power. My response is that we can walk and chew gum. And I would say that that we have put forth a number of solutions. I know that there are some Well, there are many residents that are frustrated. And they deserve to be frustrated. And we’re working each and every day in order to resolve this.”

I reached out the MDEQ about when or IF they would step in - Communications Director Jan Shaefer says in part “State law places responsibility for collection of garbage and rubbish with local governing bodies. We can and will take enforcement action as we deem necessary and appropriate.”

Mayor Lumumba says he and MDEQ are meeting next week to discuss the situation.

By then, he hopes the city will have a trash contractor in place.

