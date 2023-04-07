Can downtown Jackson support a new hotel and parking garage? The city wants a market study to find out.

Jackson, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson city officials are again eying developing the roughly eight-acre plot across from the Jackson Convention Complex and are seeking firms to conduct a market analysis of the site.

The city recently issued a request for proposals/qualifications for companies to conduct a feasibility study and market analysis of the Central Business District in downtown Jackson.

The idea behind the studies is to determine whether the market can support a convention center hotel and parking garage.

The RFP comes roughly five years after worked wrapped up on a previous study of the property.

Director of Planning and Development Chloe Dotson says that study is outdated. “In addition to the pandemic, the market has changed,” she said in an email.

Proposals are due April 11 at the city clerk’s office.

The winning vendor will be responsible for conducting a market analysis, feasibility study and economic impact analysis for the development of a parking garage on city-owned property across from the Convention Center.

Scope of work also includes conducting an in-depth transportation analysis that addresses traffic flows in and out of the area to major thoroughfares and looks at parking concerns for anticipated venues coming to the downtown corridor.

Dotson said Jackson will use the information to seek a developer for the site.

The study is being funded with the Planning Department’s professional services funds.

“These studies are not expensive,” Dotson said.

Last year, Mark Arancibia, the former manager of the convention complex, told WLBT additional parking was needed to help bring in more events and keep organizers from pulling out events already booked there.

Cherre Miller, the center’s current general manager, referred all questions to Visit Jackson.

The convention center is located 105 E. Pascagoula St., downtown.

It is located next to the Mississippi Museum of Art, the Art Garden, the Russell C. Davis Planetarium and the Arts Center of Mississippi.

Across the street is a roughly 9-acre plot that includes a hodgepodge of former building slabs now being used as an event parking lot.

John Gomez, president of Downtown Jackson Partners, says the site needs to be redeveloped, in part, to improve the Central Business District’s overall aesthetics.

“It’s very important that the curb appeal for an area, especially downtown, needs to be done really well, if we want people to feel invited,” he said. “I think what this RFP will address is developing that open space, which definitely needs to be improved upon.”

Yolanda Clay-Moore, director of communications with Visit Jackson, the city’s tourism bureau, says fixing the parking lot and developing the site would help bring in more business.

“The funny thing about the condition of their parking lot is they still call,” she said, referring to event organizers and convention center visitors. “Imagine if it could be resurfaced and you know, made to be a traditional paved-lane parking lot, that would be an awesome addition to the Jackson tourism product.”

Both say long-term plans for site have always included bringing a hotel to the site, which they say will increase business at the center and raise revenues for local restaurants, gas stations and other businesses.

Not having a connecting hotel to the center has been a deal-breaker for some event organizers.

“When we answer the question that we don’t have a connecting property, that automatically ends any further talks of having that event in our city,” Clay-Moore said. “So, certainly, that is something that we desire and hope to have in the future. And as for parking, of course, any improvements that could be done are aways welcome that can help beautify our city.”

Developing the Pascagoula Street parking area has proven to be a challenge.

According to the Northside Sun, in 2008, the late Mayor Frank Melton attempted to bring on a Texas-based developer called TCI to build a hotel there, but the Jackson Redevelopment Authority later rejected the proposal because of the financial risk it would have placed on the city.

Shortly before leaving office in 2013, Mayor Harvey Johnson attempted to work a deal to bring a $60 million hotel to the site. However, that project fell through because it was not properly bid out.

A 2018 downtown Jackson market analysis completed by Hunden Strategic Partners showed downtown lacked a “true headquarter convention hotel,” even though there were three within 0.3 miles of the Convention Complex.

“The distance is just long enough that meeting planners do not consider the properties walkable,” Hunden’s report found. “Any new development will need to not only be connected to the convention center but also needs to offer a larger room block.”

The Hunden study was conducted prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Whether the downtown market can support a new parking garage or hotel remains to be seen.

The King Edward Building, which is home to a Hilton Garden Inn, is set to go up for auction later this month. Ten-X, a commercial real estate exchange, initially said the West Capitol Street facility would be auctioned in March.

Gomez wasn’t sure why the hotel was being auctioned, saying that would be a question for the Hilton Garden Inn.

“I know the hospitality industry was really hit hard, especially in Jackson for COVID, and things are just starting to recover right now,” he said. “It really started picking up toward the end of last year.”

