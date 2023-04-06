Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
A Vicksburg elementary school raises $2,500 for Rolling Fork storm victims

Redwood Elementary School Principal principal, Buddy Wooten, and students from Redwood Elementary School, present a check to United Way of West Central Mississippi Executive Director, Michele Connelley and Ruby Green.(Redwood Elementary School)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A local elementary school located in Vicksburg is doing their part in helping the Rolling Fork community after a deadly storm swept through the town.

Wednesday, Redwood Elementary students and staff presented a check for $2,500 to United Way of West Central Mississippi to help support victims impacted by the storm damage.

“We all are on their side. The support that has hit that community is overwhelming. They need a lot of things and a lot of work. Hopefully, they will know that we are here to help them in the best way we can to make their days a little brighter in the eye of adversity,” Principal Buddy Wooten said.

In response to the tornado that swept through Rolling Fork on March 24, administrators at the school organized a two-week free-dress fundraising project that allowed students to dress out of uniforms.

All disaster relief dollars donated to United Way of West Central Mississippi will go to the affected area.

“This particular donation means a lot to me because these children at this school know what disaster does to their families, and to see them take a stand to say now it’s our turn to give back to another community is powerful,” Michele Connelly, Executive Director of United Way of West Central Mississippi said.

