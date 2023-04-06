Things To Know Thursday, April 6

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Jackson woman finds her biological father on Ancestry.com

Aimee Reynolds admits that her adoptive mother has been nothing but amazing, but since she was 18-years-old, she felt an empty void of not having a father in her life, which led her to eventually going to Ancestry.com to get some answers. And those results would change her life forever. “I didn’t find out I was adopted until I was eighteen, so I was snooping around to find my paperwork and I saw my birth mother, so I reached out to her and she basically didn’t want anything to do with me,” she said. Reynolds didn’t get the results she was needing from her birth mother, leading her to seek other ways to find out who her biological father could possibly be.

2. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rainy, stormy periods to continue late week

With a front bisecting the area, expect a large spread in temperatures and rain coverage through the day. (WLBT)

THURSDAY: With a front bisecting the area, expect a large spread in temperatures and rain coverage through the day. Clouds will remain a steady state for all with periodic showers continuing as one ripple of low pressure exits the region. An isolated strong storm will be possible near the front to the south/east of Metro Jackson. Highs will range from the 60s north to the 70s south. Clouds and another round of rain will be possible overnight with lows falling into the 50s for most; lower 60s for some.

FRIDAY: Our unsettled pattern remains a focal point through the end of the work week, heading into the Easter holiday weekend. Good Friday looks to be soggy with another wave of rain and storms riding along the stalled boundary over the region. Another large spread in temperatures with highs in the 50s to near 60 near and north of the Big Black River; middle 60s near the Natchez Trace and 60s to near 70s to toward the south and east.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Eventually, the boundary will begin to fade through the weekend, but not before producing an additional 2-4″ of rain that could lead to localized flooding concerns. We’ll trend drier by Easter Sunday, though staying cool in the 60s to lower 70s. 70s trend toward the 80s with high pressure return through next week.

3. Jackson schedules garbage drop-off times, locations through Saturday

Dumpsters will be available for residents between 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday in the parking lot of the Old Dillard’s at the Metrocenter Mall. Only household trash can be dropped off. (Alfred Twu / CC0 1.0)

To assist residents with their garbage, Jackson’s city leaders have scheduled trash drop-off times and locations for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Trash drop off: Thursday & Friday

Dumpsters will be available for residents between 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday in the parking lot of the Old Dillard’s at the Metrocenter Mall. Only household trash can be dropped off.

Trash must be in a contractor/commercial trash can bag

Bags must be securely tied and contained in the vehicle

All trash must be contained in the tied contractor/trash bag

No tires, bulk items, no construction materials, or hazardous waste will be accepted

