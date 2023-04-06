Some Jackson homeowners have trash collection but may still be impacted by the garbage dispute

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you put your trash out this week in Jackson, it may very well still be sitting there waiting for the trucks.

But, there are some residents who aren’t wondering what to do with their garbage, because it will be picked up as usual.

“It’s a relief to know that tomorrow when I put my garbage out it will be picked up,” said Rosalind Thomas.

Unlike many in Jackson, it’s guaranteed that the retired educator’s trash will be collected Thursday. She and the residents of Autumn Woods Subdivision are in a Home Owners Association that pays for private trash collection.

“We decided to go with the private garbage company because it was lighter weight and less weight on our roads and less wear and tear on our surfaces,” said Thomas.

The HOA pays to maintain the streets. Their decision to go private has been a benefit.

Thomas is president of the Autumn Woods Property Owners Association and says they are not immune to the impact of the city’s garbage stalemate.

“When things become too overcrowded with garbage of course all of the rats and the dogs and everything come to everybody,” said Thomas. “It’s not going to just stop at our gate and say no we won’t go there. So we are concerned about everything.”

On nearby streets, trash cans are lined up in front of homes. Some have reportedly been waiting since Monday, the last scheduled collection day.

The delays in a resolution have Thomas and others worried about health hazards and the look of the city.

Although Autumn Woods residents live behind gates, they say Jacksonians are all in this together.

“The people that are in charge must sit down, put their agendas aside and work for the good of the people,” added the HOA president.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.