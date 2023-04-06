Reserve deputy in Jones Co. church shooting passes out during hearing; bond set at $50K

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Bond was set for the Jones County Sheriff’s Department reserve deputy involved in Sunday’s church shooting after he was carried out to an ambulance from passing out in court.

On Thursday afternoon, George Ryan Walters’ bond was reportedly set at $50,000 by Judge Grant Hedgepeth during his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

Before his bond was set, Walters reportedly passed out in the courtroom. An ambulance was called to the courthouse to take him to be treated.

Walters turned himself in to authorities Wednesday and was charged with second-degree murder by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, as he was involved in the shooting that took place at The Rock Church that resulted in the death of 45-year-old James Corey Donald.

Donald was taken to the South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel before being pronounced dead.

Officials with the JCSD previously said Donald was shot during an altercation with Walters.

In court, an MBI agent testified that Donald appeared to have died from a gunshot wound to the back, according to autopsy results.

The MBI agent also testified that Donald was kicked and hit in the head at some point during the encounter. There were also signs of a subarachnoid hemorrhage and abrasions to the victim’s head, according to the agent.

The status of Walters’ condition is not available at this time.

The story will be updated whenever new information becomes available.

