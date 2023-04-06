Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Montgomery Zoo announces the passing of reticulated giraffe Jenna

The Montgomery Zoo announced the passing of its reticulated giraffe, Jenna.
The Montgomery Zoo announced the passing of its reticulated giraffe, Jenna.(Montgomery Zoo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - An Alabama zoo is mourning the loss of one of its reticulated giraffes who suffered from worsening health problems.

On April 6, the Montgomery Zoo said it made the decision to euthanize Jenna, an 18-year-old giraffe.

The zoo said an extensive discussion among the zoo’s veterinary, animal husbandry and senior management departments led to the decision to end Jenna’s suffering.

According to the officials, Jenna was born on May 17, 2005, and quickly became a beloved animal for guests to see.

Jenna’s misfortunes started at the age of five when she sustained a traumatic injury to her left rear leg which resulted in physical damage to her feet and posture.

The injury led to mobility challenges as the giraffe aged, according to the zoo.

“It is a testament to the love and devotion of all the individuals who worked with Jenna over the past 18 years that she has lived such a full and happy life despite her disability,” the zoo said in a statement announcing her death.

WSFA reported Jenna was surrounded by her loving care givers at the time of her passing.

The zoo said it appreciated public support during this difficult time and welcomed people to visit Jenna’s sister, Ashley, at the facility’s giraffe post.

Copyright 2023 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old Jones County woman was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with performing a...
Jones Co. female behind bars for performing sexual act with dog on social media
Man wanted after robbing Jackson bank
Man wanted after robbing Jackson bank
Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee, Cash App founder, fatally stabbed in San Francisco
Faith Amore Newsome, 20
Woman arrested after striking deputy in the face, threatening to kill her
Juan Emilio Bellizzia, 44
Brandon man attempts to flee to Mexico after child porn found in his home

Latest News

Indiana officials said Aaron Evans, 19, was charged with child abuse after he beat his...
Report: Man wanted to ‘inflict pain back’ on 2-month-old baby
Faith Leaders uniting to end HIV
Faith leaders in Jackson uniting to end HIV epidemic in the city
Roseville Fire Inspector Chelsea Zinc puts up barrier tape across the street from a local...
Police: Suspect shot 2 hostages, killing 1, after wounding officer
FILE - From left, Tennessee state Rep. Justin Pearson, state Rep. Justin Jones and state Rep....
Tennessee’s House expels 2 of 3 Democrats over guns protest
Some residents use backup plans to handle trash collection during ongoing debate
Some residents use backup plans to handle trash collection during ongoing debate