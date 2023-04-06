Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Mississippi second state to adopt pet insurance law

A visit to the vet can easily cost hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars. The new law will allow insurance agents to sell pet insurance to their customers.
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Gov. Tate Reeves has signed a bill making Mississippi the second state to pass a pet insurance law.

A visit to the vet can easily cost hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars. The new law will allow insurance agents to sell pet insurance to their customers.

Dr. Jennifer Sutton at Gulf Coast Veterinary Emergency Hospital said usually people get insurance through a third-party agency.

“Sometimes they can even bundle it with home, auto, and other insurance they already have. They come to us, and we may not be aware they have a policy, but we’ll offer treatment recommendations, the client will often accept them. After the visit they’ll pay us and then go file the insurance with their company and be reimbursed that way,” Sutton said.

The bill also gives people more information about the policy they are purchasing.

“Before a customer would purchase a policy and they may not realize after a certain age the policy is no longer going to cover treatment or if they have a certain breed like a Rottweiler it may exclude hip dysplasia or heart conditions because it’s known to be popular in those breeds to have those problems,” Sutton said.

For Diana Klocko and her three-year-old Shih Tzu Nola, having dog insurance is a good thing for people who want to save some cash.

“I don’t know what the premiums would be, but if you are short on cash because no one really lets you run a bill, I think that would be good for you, but I think for people who don’t really have that problem I think it basically is a waste of money,” Klocko said.

According to Sutton, people who have insurance on their pets are most likely to accept costly treatments.

“No one plans to come to the emergency clinic. If they have that insurance often, they have one less thing to worry about. They know they can accept the treatment, but even more so, to me, if there are any specialized services that are needed, if I need to see a surgeon, neurologist, or if the dog has cancer, a client is more able to accept those specialized and potentially more expensive treatments,” Sutton said.

The new law will take effect on July 1.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss. parents ‘a nervous wreck’ after daughter goes missing in New Orleans
Miss. parents ‘a nervous wreck’ after daughter goes missing in New Orleans
The meteoric rise of ‘Becca at Ramey’s’
The meteoric rise of ‘Becca at Ramey’s’
Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee, Cash App founder, fatally stabbed in San Francisco
$1 million lottery ticket sold in Mississippi
Angel May Pierce, 19, and Jerry Cornelious Parkman, 24, were arrested on charges of...
2 charged with murder after missing Hinds Co. man found dead on Mississippi Coast

Latest News

Upset and frustrated; Jackson residents disappointed with how city leaders are handling garbage...
Upset and frustrated; Jackson residents disappointed with how city leaders are handling garbage situation
Jackson Trash Crisis: A stinky situation 600 days in the making
Jackson Trash Crisis: A stinky situation 600 days in the making
Jackson woman finds her biological Father on Ancestry.com
Jackson woman finds her biological father on Ancestry.com
Some Jackson homeowners have trash collection but may still be impacted by the garbage dispute
Some Jackson homeowners have trash collection but may still be impacted by the garbage dispute