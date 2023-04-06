Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Man dead, 2-year-old wounded in Wednesday night shooting in Hattiesburg

A man died and a 2-year-old was hospitalized in stable condition after both were shot Wednesday...
A man died and a 2-year-old was hospitalized in stable condition after both were shot Wednesday night in Hattiesburg.(WTOC)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:53 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From City of Hattiesburg Public Communications Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One man died and a 2-year-old was transported to the hospital in stable condition following a Wednesday night shooting in Hattiesburg.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 800 block of Whitney Street, just before 8:45 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, two individuals were discovered suffering from apparent gunshot wounds inside a residence, Hattiesburg police said.

An adult male was pronounced deceased on the scene, and a 2-year-old was transported from the scene with injuries, HPD said.

As the investigation progressed, it was discovered that an unknown individual approached the residence and fired multiple rounds, HPD said.

The investigation is ongoing and additional details will be released as they become available.

Residents are asked if they have any information pertaining to the incident, please contact Hattiesburg Police at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee, Cash App founder, fatally stabbed in San Francisco
A 19-year-old Jones County woman was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with performing a...
Jones Co. female behind bars for performing sexual act with dog on social media
Man wanted after robbing Jackson bank
Man wanted after robbing Jackson bank
Faith Amore Newsome, 20
Woman arrested after striking deputy in the face, threatening to kill her
Juan Emilio Bellizzia, 44
Brandon man attempts to flee to Mexico after child porn found in his home

Latest News

Opossum sitting on pillow
Woman living in Birmingham apartment finds opossum sitting on pillow
Things To Know
Things To Know Thursday, April 6
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: rainy, stormy periods to continue late week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: periods of rain, storms continue late week