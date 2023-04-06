Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Hearing slated for April 17 in case that could determine trash pickup in Jackson

Hinds County Chancery Court Source: WLBT
Hinds County Chancery Court Source: WLBT
By Anthony Warren
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A hearing has been set in a case that could give the Jackson City Council permission to enter into talks with a vendor in lieu of the mayor.

On Thursday, a judge set a hearing for Monday, April 17, on two motions, one from Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba’s motion to stay proceedings in the latest challenge against him in Hinds County Chancery Court.

The court will also take up a motion from the city council seeking an emergency hearing in the same case.

In February, the council filed suit against the mayor seeking a declaratory judgment allowing it to enter into negotiations with the other two vendors that responded to the October 2021 request for proposals for trash-hauling services.

The council argues the mayor has refused to bring forward a proposal from any vendor other than Richard’s Disposal, despite the fact the council has voted down the New Orleans-based company multiple times.

Waste Management and FCC Environmental Services were the other respondents.

Lumumba asked for a stay in the case late last month, saying the council has refused to pay his legal fees.

The council, meanwhile, asked for an emergency hearing to determine whether it has the ability to enter into negotiations with Waste Management and FCC in lieu of the mayor’s inaction.

Jackson is on day six of its latest trash crisis, with no contractor in place to pick up most residential garbage.

The council rejected bringing on Richard’s at a special called meeting Saturday.

The mayor is expected to call another council meeting next week, again to ask for a vote on a contract with Richard’s.

The hearing is slated for 8 a.m., Monday, April 17 at the Hinds County Chancery Court building.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old Jones County woman was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with performing a...
Jones Co. female behind bars for performing sexual act with dog on social media
Man wanted after robbing Jackson bank
Man wanted after robbing Jackson bank
Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee, Cash App founder, fatally stabbed in San Francisco
Faith Amore Newsome, 20
Woman arrested after striking deputy in the face, threatening to kill her
Juan Emilio Bellizzia, 44
Brandon man attempts to flee to Mexico after child porn found in his home

Latest News

WLBT at 4p
Gregory Jamal Williams, a/k/a “Grip”, 43, was sentenced on April 5, 2023, in U.S. District...
Copiah Co. man sentenced to 30 years in prison for distribution of crystal meth, heroin laced with fentanyl
Opossum sitting on pillow
Woman living in Birmingham apartment finds opossum sitting on pillow
Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba watches on Feb. 7, 2023, at the state Capitol in Jackson,...
Jackson Trash Crisis: Mayor calling special meeting Monday to vote on disputed waste-hauling contract