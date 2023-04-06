Hearing slated for April 17 in case that could determine trash pickup in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A hearing has been set in a case that could give the Jackson City Council permission to enter into talks with a vendor in lieu of the mayor.

On Thursday, a judge set a hearing for Monday, April 17, on two motions, one from Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba’s motion to stay proceedings in the latest challenge against him in Hinds County Chancery Court.

The court will also take up a motion from the city council seeking an emergency hearing in the same case.

In February, the council filed suit against the mayor seeking a declaratory judgment allowing it to enter into negotiations with the other two vendors that responded to the October 2021 request for proposals for trash-hauling services.

The council argues the mayor has refused to bring forward a proposal from any vendor other than Richard’s Disposal, despite the fact the council has voted down the New Orleans-based company multiple times.

Waste Management and FCC Environmental Services were the other respondents.

Lumumba asked for a stay in the case late last month, saying the council has refused to pay his legal fees.

The council, meanwhile, asked for an emergency hearing to determine whether it has the ability to enter into negotiations with Waste Management and FCC in lieu of the mayor’s inaction.

Jackson is on day six of its latest trash crisis, with no contractor in place to pick up most residential garbage.

The council rejected bringing on Richard’s at a special called meeting Saturday.

The mayor is expected to call another council meeting next week, again to ask for a vote on a contract with Richard’s.

The hearing is slated for 8 a.m., Monday, April 17 at the Hinds County Chancery Court building.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.