Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Four charged in bizarre Kemper County burglary

The Kemper County Sheriff’s Department said arrests have been made in a burglary case that may...
The Kemper County Sheriff’s Department said arrests have been made in a burglary case that may have involved a crime spree in several counties over a 2-day period.(MGN)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Kemper County Sheriff’s Department said arrests have been made in a burglary case and the suspects may have been involved in a crime spree in several counties over a 2-day period.

Sheriff James Moore credited the Louisville Police Department with locating the car and the suspects after Kemper County issued a statewide alert for the suspects’ vehicle.

Moore said the suspects are 17-year-old Malik Antwan Elmore, 15-year-old Nicholas Lakendrick Christopher Crocket, 17-year-old Anijah Rose McCall and Diovion Markel Crosby, 17. The charges against them are Burglary – Breaking and Entering Dwelling House or Inner Door of Dwelling ***Terrorized Victim Incident***, according to MS Code [97-17-23]. Bond for each was set at $50,000.

Sheriff Moore shared a timeline of the alleged events in a news release:
Wednesday, Apr. 5, 10 a.m. - Kemper County Sheriff’s Department responded to a residence close to the intersection of Highway 397 and Highway 21 South in Preston in reference to witnesses stating there were three people, wearing masks and carrying guns, breaking into a residence.
Suspects’ vehicle identified and a statewide BOLO was issued. 
Louisville Police Department located the vehicle, along with the suspects, a short time later.

Through the course of the investigation the Kemper County Sheriff’s Department was made aware of ongoing investigations with other agencies involving this vehicle and the suspects.

Kemper County learns the suspects allegedly held the owner of the car at gunpoint Apr. 4, forcing him to withdraw money from an ATM in Philadelphia, took him back to his residence in Rankin County where they forced him out of the vehicle and then drove away with the vehicle without the owner’s permission or consent.

Early morning Apr. 5, suspects allegedly went to a school in Winston County and used a handgun to threaten someone. 

The same day around 10 a.m., the suspects were in the Preston area of Kemper County chasing someone, who ran to a home of people he knows. When he ran inside, locked the door behind him and told the occupants that some people with guns were chasing him. Moore said the suspects arrived at the residence and forcefully kicked in a door and came inside with weapons drawn. When the person wasn’t there, the suspects left.

Later, Louisville Police located the car and suspects.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old Jones County woman was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with performing a...
Jones Co. female behind bars for performing sexual act with dog on social media
Man wanted after robbing Jackson bank
Man wanted after robbing Jackson bank
Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee, Cash App founder, fatally stabbed in San Francisco
Faith Amore Newsome, 20
Woman arrested after striking deputy in the face, threatening to kill her
Juan Emilio Bellizzia, 44
Brandon man attempts to flee to Mexico after child porn found in his home

Latest News

Gregory Jamal Williams, a/k/a “Grip”, 43, was sentenced on April 5, 2023, in U.S. District...
Copiah Co. man sentenced to 30 years in prison for distribution of crystal meth, heroin laced with fentanyl
Opossum sitting on pillow
Woman living in Birmingham apartment finds opossum sitting on pillow
Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba watches on Feb. 7, 2023, at the state Capitol in Jackson,...
Jackson Trash Crisis: Mayor calling special meeting Monday to vote on disputed waste-hauling contract
Things To Know
Things To Know Thursday, April 6