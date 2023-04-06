Four charged in bizarre Kemper County burglary

KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Kemper County Sheriff’s Department said arrests have been made in a burglary case and the suspects may have been involved in a crime spree in several counties over a 2-day period.

Sheriff James Moore credited the Louisville Police Department with locating the car and the suspects after Kemper County issued a statewide alert for the suspects’ vehicle.

Moore said the suspects are 17-year-old Malik Antwan Elmore, 15-year-old Nicholas Lakendrick Christopher Crocket, 17-year-old Anijah Rose McCall and Diovion Markel Crosby, 17. The charges against them are Burglary – Breaking and Entering Dwelling House or Inner Door of Dwelling ***Terrorized Victim Incident***, according to MS Code [97-17-23]. Bond for each was set at $50,000.

Sheriff Moore shared a timeline of the alleged events in a news release: Wednesday, Apr. 5, 10 a.m. - Kemper County Sheriff’s Department responded to a residence close to the intersection of Highway 397 and Highway 21 South in Preston in reference to witnesses stating there were three people, wearing masks and carrying guns, breaking into a residence.

Suspects’ vehicle identified and a statewide BOLO was issued.

Louisville Police Department located the vehicle, along with the suspects, a short time later.



Through the course of the investigation the Kemper County Sheriff’s Department was made aware of ongoing investigations with other agencies involving this vehicle and the suspects.



Kemper County learns the suspects allegedly held the owner of the car at gunpoint Apr. 4, forcing him to withdraw money from an ATM in Philadelphia, took him back to his residence in Rankin County where they forced him out of the vehicle and then drove away with the vehicle without the owner’s permission or consent.



Early morning Apr. 5, suspects allegedly went to a school in Winston County and used a handgun to threaten someone.



The same day around 10 a.m., the suspects were in the Preston area of Kemper County chasing someone, who ran to a home of people he knows. When he ran inside, locked the door behind him and told the occupants that some people with guns were chasing him. Moore said the suspects arrived at the residence and forcefully kicked in a door and came inside with weapons drawn. When the person wasn’t there, the suspects left.



Later, Louisville Police located the car and suspects.

