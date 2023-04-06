Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
First Alert Forecast:

By Dave Roberts
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A few showers and patchy fog are possible tonight for most of the area, but a few thunderstorms with hail are possible along and south of highway 84.  Lows will be in the 60s.  Friday will give us occasional rain with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.  Saturday will be much the same, but nicer weather will return Easter Sunday and Monday of next week.  Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s by then.  A disturbance, remnants of the one impacting us now, may develop in the central Gulf next week.  This could result of the return of showers here Tuesday through Thursday before it travels eastward away from us.  Jackson reached a high of 75 degrees Thursday afternoon, which is also the average high temperature this time of year.  The average low is 51.  Sunrise is 6:41am and the sunset is 7:24pm.

