First Alert Forecast: rainy, stormy periods to continue late week

THURSDAY: With a front bisecting the area, expect a large spread in temperatures and rain coverage through the day. Clouds will remain a steady state for all with periodic showers continuing as one ripple of low pressure exits the region. An isolated strong storm will be possible near the front to the south/east of Metro Jackson. Highs will range from the 60s north to the 70s south. Clouds and another round of rain will be possible overnight with lows falling into the 50s for most; lower 60s for some.

FRIDAY: Our unsettled pattern remains a focal point through the end of the work week, heading into the Easter holiday weekend. Good Friday looks to be soggy with another wave of rain and storms riding along the stalled boundary over the region. Another large spread in temperatures with highs in the 50s to near 60 near and north of the Big Black River; middle 60s near the Natchez Trace and 60s to near 70s to toward the south and east.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Eventually, the boundary will begin to fade through the weekend, but not before producing an additional 2-4″ of rain that could lead to localized flooding concerns. We’ll trend drier by Easter Sunday, though staying cool in the 60s to lower 70s. 70s trend toward the 80s with high pressure return through next week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

