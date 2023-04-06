First Alert Forecast: periodic showers, thunderstorms to continue through late week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Keep your rain gear close by today! Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be around over the course of the day with a stalled front draped overhead. While a gusty or strong storm cannot be ruled out, mainly to the southeast, the biggest impact with most downpours will be locally heavy rainfall and lightning. This front will also create a spread in temperatures across central Mississippi this afternoon. Expect highs to be in the 60s to the north and 70s farther south. Shower/storm chances will stay elevated overnight as another wave of rain tracks in. Low temperatures are forecast to drop to the 50s in most locations by morning.

Soggy conditions will persist into tomorrow for Good Friday. We’re expecting numerous to scattered showers and thunderstorms to pass through our area tomorrow along the nearly stationary boundary. Temperatures during the afternoon hours will also run well below normal for this time of year in the 50s to near 60 degrees up north and in the middle/upper 60s farther southeast. Localized flash flooding concerns will continue through Friday night with rain totals as high as 2-4″.

We’ll finally begin to see our weather improve and become drier over the weekend as the front exits to the east. Some scattered downpours are possible Saturday ahead of much quieter conditions by Easter Sunday with high temperatures near 70-degrees. A drier pattern is expected heading into the next work and school week as temperatures start to warm back up.

