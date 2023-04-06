Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

First Alert Forecast: periodic showers, thunderstorms to continue through late week

Soggy over coming days
Soggy over coming days(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Keep your rain gear close by today! Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be around over the course of the day with a stalled front draped overhead. While a gusty or strong storm cannot be ruled out, mainly to the southeast, the biggest impact with most downpours will be locally heavy rainfall and lightning. This front will also create a spread in temperatures across central Mississippi this afternoon. Expect highs to be in the 60s to the north and 70s farther south. Shower/storm chances will stay elevated overnight as another wave of rain tracks in. Low temperatures are forecast to drop to the 50s in most locations by morning.

Soggy conditions will persist into tomorrow for Good Friday. We’re expecting numerous to scattered showers and thunderstorms to pass through our area tomorrow along the nearly stationary boundary. Temperatures during the afternoon hours will also run well below normal for this time of year in the 50s to near 60 degrees up north and in the middle/upper 60s farther southeast. Localized flash flooding concerns will continue through Friday night with rain totals as high as 2-4″.

We’ll finally begin to see our weather improve and become drier over the weekend as the front exits to the east. Some scattered downpours are possible Saturday ahead of much quieter conditions by Easter Sunday with high temperatures near 70-degrees. A drier pattern is expected heading into the next work and school week as temperatures start to warm back up.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old Jones County woman was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with performing a...
Jones Co. female behind bars for performing sexual act with dog on social media
Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee, Cash App founder, fatally stabbed in San Francisco
Man wanted after robbing Jackson bank
Man wanted after robbing Jackson bank
Faith Amore Newsome, 20
Woman arrested after striking deputy in the face, threatening to kill her
Juan Emilio Bellizzia, 44
Brandon man attempts to flee to Mexico after child porn found in his home

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: rainy, stormy periods to continue late week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: periods of rain, storms continue late week
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast:
Unsettled through the rest of the week
First Alert Forecast: scattered showers, storms possible this afternoon and evening