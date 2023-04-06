Does Jackson’s RFP prevent the city from walking away from Richard’s Disposal? We take a look.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A quick review of the city’s October 2021 request for proposals (RFP) for trash-hauling services appears to bring into question claims the mayor and other city officials have made that walking away from hiring a contractor he backs could result in a lawsuit.

At a press conference on Thursday, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and City Attorney Catoria Martin reiterated previous statements that the city could be sued if it ends talks with Richard’s Disposal, saying that terms of the RFP prevent them from doing so.

“What I can tell you is there is no section of our RFP that says we can unilaterally, without reason, move on and amend the terms of that contract,” Martin said. “The only thing I will add is that if you look at Section 3.4 of the RFP, it says exactly what the mayor said earlier. We can negotiate the elements of the work, and as long as a vendor is willing to negotiate the elements of the work, we can continue that negotiation.”

Section 3.4 appears to deal with missed collections and complaint handling.

Section 2.3, however, deals with the preservation of the rights of the city, and that section seems to contradict Martin’s statements.

According to that section, “the city reserves the right, after opening the proposals, or at any other point during the selection process, to reject any or all proposals, modify or postpone the proposed project, evaluate any alternatives offered, or accept the proposal that, in the city’s sole judgment, is in its best interest.”

Provisions give Jackson the ability to reject any contract, at any time, during the RFP selection process. (WLBT)

The 82-page document does not include a definition for the selection process period. The definition for the city, meanwhile, is the city of Jackson and does not refer specifically to the mayor, the administration, or the city council.

As for best interests, the council and mayor have different definitions.

The mayor has pushed Richard’s, in part, saying it’s the lowest-priced contract that will save the cash-strapped city millions.

Some council members argue Richard’s scored lower than its competitors in other categories, including experience, plans for performing, and its plan for minority business participation.

The council has rejected bringing on the firm multiple times. Lumumba awarded the company a one-year emergency contract last spring, even without council support.

The RFP also gives the city the right to “amend the contents of this RFP by addendum as it deems necessary” and that it is the respondents’ “sole responsibility to monitor the city of Jackson’s website for amendments to [the] RFP.”

Martin and Lumumba discuss the trash RFP issued in October 2021.

Lumumba said that even ending the RFP process could open up the city for lawsuits.

“If you do go to a new RFP, you still have the potential that in this particular RFP, that Richard’s could sue you... for the process that they were denied,” he said.

He said that’s because an RFP is a contract between the city and potential vendors.

“I understand the law. I understand contracts. There are two types of contracts in the world. You have a bilateral contract, which is, you know, ‘I need work on my house.’ And so, I hire a contractor, [and] I promise to pay him if he promises to do the work.”

“A unilateral contract is [where] you set out terms for the public, for the public to say, by their action, that they agreed to those terms. And so, an RFP says, ‘We’re looking to pick up garbage. We have an expired garbage contract...’ And by state law, I was required to do an RFP,” he continued. “In order to publicly announce to all potential vendors that we are looking to have a new contract... you have to abide by all the terms that out set out.”

Council members, though, say they have abided by the terms of the RFP, which gives them the ability to reject a contract if members so choose.

“It is the mayor’s job to present any contracts to the council. It is the council’s job to vote yay or nay on each contract presented,” Ward Six Councilman Aaron Banks said in a statement. “If a contract/vendor is voted down twice within one year, the mayor must present another contract or vendor.”

Last year, Waste Management sued the mayor asking the court to force the city into negotiations with the firm under the current RFP after the council twice voted down bringing on Richard’s.

The company later dismissed the suit and now says it will not participate in the RFP and considers it closed after Lumumba rejected WM’s proposal.

We have reached out to City Attorney Catoria Martin for additional clarification, but she has yet to respond.

