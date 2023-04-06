Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Copiah Co. man sentenced to 30 years in prison for distribution of crystal meth, heroin laced with fentanyl

Gregory Jamal Williams, a/k/a “Grip”, 43, was sentenced on April 5, 2023, in U.S. District...
Gregory Jamal Williams, a/k/a “Grip”, 43, was sentenced on April 5, 2023, in U.S. District Court in Jackson.(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Crystal Springs man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for operating a drug trafficking organization that distributed heroin laced with fentanyl in addition to kilogram quantities of crystal methamphetamine throughout the metropolitan area.

Gregory Jamal Williams, a/k/a “Grip”, 43, was sentenced on April 5, 2023, in U.S. District Court in Jackson.

According to court documents, from as early as February 2019 through the date of his indictment in November 2020, Williams conspired with others and possessed with the intent to distribute crystal methamphetamine as well as heroin. Evidence demonstrated that the heroin was mixed with fentanyl.

In October 2022, Williams pleaded guilty to all counts in his federal indictment.

Williams’s 30-year sentence includes penalties for acting as a supervisor or manager of the organization’s drug trafficking activities, for possession of firearms in connection with his drug trafficking activities, for committing his drug crimes as part of a pattern of criminal conduct engaged in as his livelihood, and for the importation of methamphetamine from Mexico. Williams was previously convicted of various state drug crimes, including the sale of drugs within 1500 feet of a church.

Williams’s son and co-defendant, Sage Braddy, is currently serving an 87-month federal sentence for his role in the drug trafficking operation.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old Jones County woman was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with performing a...
Jones Co. female behind bars for performing sexual act with dog on social media
Man wanted after robbing Jackson bank
Man wanted after robbing Jackson bank
Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee, Cash App founder, fatally stabbed in San Francisco
Faith Amore Newsome, 20
Woman arrested after striking deputy in the face, threatening to kill her
Juan Emilio Bellizzia, 44
Brandon man attempts to flee to Mexico after child porn found in his home

Latest News

Opossum sitting on pillow
Woman living in Birmingham apartment finds opossum sitting on pillow
Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba watches on Feb. 7, 2023, at the state Capitol in Jackson,...
Jackson Trash Crisis: Mayor calling special meeting Monday to vote on disputed waste-hauling contract
The Kemper County Sheriff’s Department said arrests have been made in a burglary case that may...
Four charged in bizarre Kemper County burglary
Things To Know
Things To Know Thursday, April 6