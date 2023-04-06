Church security guard hit by car while setting up cones

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A security guard is in critical condition after being hit by a car while working in front of Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church.

James Adams was hit by a Toyota Corolla while setting out cones on March 22 on Stage Road and Santa Valley Street, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police say the driver stayed on the scene.

The driver was traveling eastbound on Stage Road in the right lane before striking Adams with their front bumper, said officers.

Officers say the driver pinned Adams against a vehicle he used for supplies.

According to Adams’s family, he is a diabetic which makes it harder for him to recover. Adams has a broken fibula in one leg and a compound fracture in the other. His bone broke in through his skin.

“My father is my hero. He has always taken care of me,” said Jasmine Adams, his daughter. “I want to do everything in my power to support my family and would like to call on my community for that extra support.

