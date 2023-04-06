Brookhaven Police Chief speaks out after city board of alderman vote to make Chief position appointed

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - A heated board meeting happened in the city of Brookhaven Tuesday night after the board of aldermen voted to appoint their chief of police in the future, rather than him being elected.

That’s something current Police Chief Kenneth Collins find concerning.

Tuesday night, Chief Collins and Alderman Don Underwood argued over the changes coming to the police department.

“You got people with no law enforcement experience trying to make decisions about law enforcement?” Chief Collins said.

The discussion of changing how the position is decided isn’t something new.

However, Chief Collins says after several disagreements on overtime, new cameras for the city, officer retention, and more, he feels they are trying to kick him out of a position he was elected into.

“It’s about control. When you elected a chief, they can’t control you. Their job is to set the budget. I just think they’re overstepping. And when they overstep, I let them know, you know, I’ve been told my whole life, sit down and be quiet,” Collins explained.

According to City Attorney Bobby Moak, the change would not go into effect until 2025 - the end of Collins’ term. However, Collins doesn’t believe residents right to vote should be taken away at any point.

“They’ve been working on it ever since they’ve been in office to get me out of office. Because if you can’t win fair and square if that’s what you need to do, find a underhanded way to get rid of a person,” Collins said.

When asked about why the decision was made, Moak said it was not because of any ill-will towards Collins, and only 9 other municipalities in the state vote for their police chief.

“Ever since they got in, they want to control everything. They’re not going to control. I was elected by the people to be able to police department I’m not trying to run their job. But you’re not gonna run this job,” Collins explained.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.