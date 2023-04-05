Woman arrested after striking deputy in the face, threatening to kill her

PIKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A 20-year-old woman was arrested for striking a police officer in the face last Thursday.

According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call at the 2000 block of Emerald Lane in reference to a person being threatened.

Once deputies arrived to the location, a 20-year-old woman, Faith Amore Newsome of Monticello, Mississippi, talked with deputies and then became “combative” and resisted arrest.

The sheriff’s office says Newsome then struck a police officer in the face and threatened to kill her.

Newsome would eventually be arrested and charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.

The deputy that was hit in the face was treated for her injuries at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.

Bond was set at $50,000 for Newsome.

