Things To Know Wednesday, April 5

1. No timetable on when trash pickup will resume in the capital city

If you live in Jackson, you may be wondering when or if your trash will be picked up again. As of right now, city leaders are saying they still do not have that answer. During a town hall meeting on Tuesday, city leaders spoke to residents about the future of trash pickup. Dozens were on hand expressing their thoughts and frustrations over the fact that the City of Jackson doesn’t have anyone responsible for picking up garbage. “It’s all about the people. It’s not about the vendor,” said Howard Derrick, who attended the meeting. “Everyone deserves to have their garbage picked up.”

2. FEMA funding showers, laundry service for Rolling Fork tornado victims

David Mitchell is an Army veteran and volunteer who has seen disasters across the globe. But what he’s witnessed in Rolling Fork in the last week has made him cry. “What I’ve seen on the news, it didn’t show any of what I’ve seen personally,” he said. “I’m a hard person to cry but when I saw it and talked to a few people, I actually shed a few tears.” Mitchell works with Event Solutions in Lafayette, Louisiana. The company has five locations in the state offering laundry service, showers, and restrooms to victims of the March 24 tornadoes. Four of those locations are in Rolling Fork, including at South Delta High School.

3. The meteoric rise of ‘Becca at Ramey’s’

If you live in the Brandon area or are a member of Let’s Talk Brandon, MS! on Facebook, you have most likely heard of Becca, the one who works at Ramey’s. In every post she is mentioned in, Becca is never given a last name. She isn’t given a face either, or an age. She is simply “Becca at Ramey’s.” But what is no mystery are the cakes that Becca decorates, the ones you’ve probably scrolled past on your Facebook feed. And people go crazy over them. “My turn to brag on Becca at Rameys!” one post reads. Below, is a photo of a cake decorated to resemble a castle. Over 700 likes, and 82 comments.

