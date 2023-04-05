Stars of HGTV’s ‘Hometown’ make appearance at MC scholarship banquet

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Erin and Ben Napier were the featured speakers at the MC Spring Scholarship Banquet.

They spent the day talking with students about the television show and their work in Laurel. The Napier’s have embraced a passion for renovating historic homes in Laurel to revitalize the area.

Proceeds from the event will provide scholarships to MC students who might not otherwise receive a college education. Since its inception in 2008, the banquet has raised more than $4 million to assist students.

Yours truly had the honor of appearing with the Napiers during a question and answer session at the scholarship banquet.

