Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Southwest offering pass to fly a friend for free

Southwest is offering a Companion Pass promotion to fly with a buddy for free.
Southwest is offering a Companion Pass promotion to fly with a buddy for free.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Planning a summer vacation? Don’t forget to take a buddy!

Southwest Airlines is bringing back its Companion Pass promotion that allows travelers to designate one person to fly with them for free.

To qualify, a member of Southwest’s frequent flyer program needs to register for the promotion.

The passenger then has to purchase a ticket by Wednesday night for a flight scheduled before May 24.

Once that’s done, the companion pass will be added to the account.

The buddy pass will work on as many flights as they want between Aug. 15 and Sept. 30.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss. parents ‘a nervous wreck’ after daughter goes missing in New Orleans
Miss. parents ‘a nervous wreck’ after daughter goes missing in New Orleans
Rankin Co. man arrested for aggravated assault
Rankin Co. businessman back in jail for violating no-contact order
Sheriff: Shooting death of Rankin County teen believed to be ‘a tragic accident’
Coroner identifies body found with gunshot wound on Ellis Avenue
The meteoric rise of ‘Becca at Ramey’s’
The meteoric rise of ‘Becca at Ramey’s’

Latest News

Stars of HGTV’s ‘Hometown’ make appearance at MC scholarship banquet
No timetable on when trash pickup will resume in the capital city
MHP investigating after Madison Co. school bus collides with trooper’s vehicle
FILE - The decision in California came at about the same time that Trump became the only...
Stormy Daniels must pay $122,000 in Trump legal bills
Brandon softball blanks Petal
Brandon softball blanks Petal