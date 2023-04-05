MHP investigating after Madison Co. school bus collides with trooper’s vehicle

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper was involved in a crash with a Madison County school bus at 4:35 p.m. on Tuesday.

A press release says the trooper was traveling northbound on Highway 51 near Bill Pressley Road en route to a crash south of Pickens.

According to the press release, the school bus collided with the trooper, causing the trooper’s vehicle to overturn onto the southbound shoulder.

Madison County Schools Director of Communications Gene Wright says the crash occurred right after the last group of students were dropped off for the day.

The trooper, bus driver, and bus monitor were transported to UMMC with unknown injuries.

MHP is investigating the incident.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.