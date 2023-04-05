Enter to win free pizza
MHP investigating after Madison Co. school bus collides with trooper’s vehicle

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper was involved in a crash with a Madison County school bus at 4:35 p.m. on Tuesday.

A press release says the trooper was traveling northbound on Highway 51 near Bill Pressley Road en route to a crash south of Pickens.

According to the press release, the school bus collided with the trooper, causing the trooper’s vehicle to overturn onto the southbound shoulder.

Madison County Schools Director of Communications Gene Wright says the crash occurred right after the last group of students were dropped off for the day.

The trooper, bus driver, and bus monitor were transported to UMMC with unknown injuries.

MHP is investigating the incident.

