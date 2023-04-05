Man wanted after robbing Jackson bank

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is wanted after robbing a Jackson bank.

The crime happened Tuesday at Jacksonian Plaza.

The suspect is a Black male who is five feet, six inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

If you recognize the man, you are asked to call Jackson police at 601-960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).

