Man wanted after robbing Jackson bank
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is wanted after robbing a Jackson bank.
The crime happened Tuesday at Jacksonian Plaza.
The suspect is a Black male who is five feet, six inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.
If you recognize the man, you are asked to call Jackson police at 601-960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).
